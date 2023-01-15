Disney Guest Tries to Steal Piece of Splash Mountain Before Permanent Closure

Will you miss it?

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

The film has vanished from Disney’s ever-expanding catalog of animated films, though with enough digging, you are sure to find it online.

Speaking of things vanishing, one of the most iconic pieces of this attraction went missing the other day. A post on social media revealed the iconic “You May Get Wet” sign featuring Br’er Rabbit was missing. Check out the original tweet down below:

The “You might get wet” Usagidon sign near the queue line stairs is gone. “You May Get Wet” Br’er Rabbit sign is gone from the queue by the staircase

キューラインの階段近くにある「濡れるかもしれないよ」うさぎどんのサインが無くなってます

🐰💦

“You May Get Wet” Br’er Rabbit sign is gone from the queue by the staircase pic.twitter.com/cmm9P3z65n — Yukkuri73 | ゆっくりはきつねどん推し (@Yukkuri_73) January 14, 2023

According to the Guest who shared the photo, the situation was later clarified by an actual Cast Member who stated that a Guest tried to steal it.

Update from CM: A guest attempt to steal the sign so it was taken down intentionally, so they are not sure if they’re gonna bring it back or not yet?

キャストさんからのアップデート:ゲストがサイン盗もうとしたらしく取り外されたみたいです

戻すかどうかはまだ会議中らしい？ Update from CM: A guest attempt to steal the sign so it was taken down intentionally, so they are not sure if they’re gonna bring it back or not yet? https://t.co/drALUXQ3i1 — Yukkuri73 | ゆっくりはきつねどん推し (@Yukkuri_73) January 15, 2023

While some Guests may not be looking forward to the upcoming revamp, we couldn’t me more excited. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open sometime in 2024.

Are you excited?