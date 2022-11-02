Universal Studios Permanently Closing Multiple Attractions Next Year

As is standard with most theme parks across the world, like Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Six Flags, the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando often changes things up in order to keep things fresh and exciting.

This keeps things exciting and gives Guests something new to experience each time they visit. However, it’s not every day that an entire land or area is permanently closed.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone houses multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet, but Universal just revealed these would not be offered for much longer.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando is making some big changes starting next year. The announcement was made by Universal Orlando Resort’s official Twitter:

Update from Universal Orlando Resort: pic.twitter.com/ecVeEHfvbd — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 2, 2022

All of the attractions mentioned above will shut down for good on January 16, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few months left with these experiences. Thankfully, the E.T Adventure will remain in the Park among a few other attractions.

As for what could be replacing this area, it’s completely up in the air at this point. Universal only states that the theme park will be working to bring “exciting new family entertainment” that will “immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters.”

The full statement shared by the theme park reads as follows:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023). The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants – including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends – and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy. Stay tuned – more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates!