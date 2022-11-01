“Rip Ride Rockit” No More, Universal Shutting Down Fan-Favorite Coaster

One of Universal Orlando Resort’s most popular roller coasters is shutting down soon for a long overdue refurbishment.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this month may be unable to ride their favorite attraction, as Universal officials have announced that one of the most famous roller coasters in the Orlando theme park will temporarily shut down for a long overdue refurbishment.

It is no secret that Revenge of the Mummy remains operating intermittently at Universal Studios Florida, making the fan-favorite attraction’s availability uncertain. However, many fans may not be aware that Revenge of the Mummy’s extended closure caused Universal Orlando Resort to push back the refurbishment of another popular attraction.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was scheduled for a refurbishment in late August. Still, the temporary closure was pushed back over two months, most likely to prevent two of the Park’s most popular attractions from remaining closed simultaneously. However, Universal Orlando recently updated its Parks’ operating hours, adding a temporary closure for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit from November 13 through November 17, 2023.

If we continue to think that this refurbishment was pushed back due to Revenge of the Mummy’s extended closure, the recently announced temporary closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit could mean that Revenge of the Mummy will officially reopen its doors soon, finally welcoming Guests into Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities in Universal Studios Florida. However, Universal has not released any information confirming this speculation.

The official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

