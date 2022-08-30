BREAKING: Revenge of the Mummy Reopens at Universal Orlando Resort

Revenge of the Mummy has finally reopened at Universal Orlando Resort, and fans of this popular attraction are overjoyed!

Fans of the highly popular attraction Revenge of the Mummy will finally get their cup of coffee as the Universal Studios Florida coaster will carry out a soft reopening today at the Orlando theme park.

Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) shared the exciting news on Twitter, commenting that the attraction has finally reopened to Guests for a technical rehearsal.

BREAKING: Revenge of the Mummy has reopened to guests in a technical rehearsal after a refurbishment lasting more than seven months!

Per a sign posted by Universal Studios Florida personnel, this technical rehearsal means the attraction will operate intermittently throughout the day and that not all elements of the attraction may be functioning. Regardless, having the chance to experience this thrilling coaster again after over seven months of closure is undoubtedly exciting to many!

While Guests visiting the Park this morning have shared this exciting news, as of the publication of this article, the Park’s official app shows the attraction as closed.

Universal Orlando Resort has not yet released any information regarding this soft reopening or an official date for Guests to enjoy this attraction operating at full capacity. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as soon as more information is released.

If Universal Studios Florida officially reopens the attraction in the coming days, Guests would be able to step inside Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities and venture into the tomb of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) along with Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) just in time for the first night of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort — September 2 — which would be a significant bonus to the already fantastic experience of the Park’s Halloween events.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you excited to see Revenge of the Mummy reopen at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments below!