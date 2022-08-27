Universal Orlando Publicly Apologizes After Prolonged Revenge of the Mummy Closure

Universal Orlando Resort recently apologized for the prolonged closure of its popular attraction, Revenge of the Mummy, and the disappointment it has caused among so many fans.

At this point, there is only one announcement Universal Orlando Resort fans want to hear. And it is not related to Epic Universe, the upcoming expansion at Universal Orlando Resort, Halloween Horror Nights, the Park’s highly demanded Halloween event, or any forthcoming changes at the Resort.

Fans are desperate to hear the official reopening date for the beloved attraction Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida; honestly, how could they not feel that way if the attraction has been unavailable since January 7, 2022? While Universal has made significant progress in the attraction’s scheduled refurbishment and has even run some Universal Team Member exclusive preview dates, the Park is yet to announce an official reopening date.

Today was a particularly confusing day to many, as several Guests realized the official Universal Orlando Resort app showed that Revenge of the Mummy would open today, August 27, at 9:00 am. Twitter user @IsMummyOpen2Day even shared a screen recording from their app showing this highly anticipated message. You can see the video below.

And while this information got everyone’s hopes up, the message was probably a glitch within the app or a test Universal ran as part of the attraction’s refurbishment. While the actual reason for this information to come up in the app was not specified, Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) responded to the tweet above, apologizing for the disappointment this information may have caused and informing fans that Revenge of the Mummy remains closed for scheduled maintenance.

Hello, at this time, Revenge of the Mummy is still closed for scheduled maintenance. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause!

This prolonged closure has even forced Universal Orlando to push back another major scheduled maintenance at the Park, indefinitely changing the date for a scheduled refurbishment at Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, another popular attraction at the Orlando theme park.

As of the publication of this article, Universal has not released any information regarding the highly anticipated reopening of this beloved attraction, so fans will have to wait to step inside Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities and venture into the tomb of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) along with Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser).

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Fans of this beloved attraction would surely enjoy this hiatus a lot more if they had gotten their cup of coffee, but for now, it seems that “No Med-Jai, no service” remains the norm at Revenge of the Mummy.

What do you think about Revenge of the Mummy still being closed at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments below!