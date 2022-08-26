Tickets Begin Selling Out For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Thrill seekers should hurry if they want to experience Halloween Horror Nights at Univeral Orlando, as tickets are selling out fast!

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween event continues to flaunt its popularity, as tickets for the terrifying event are already selling out.

Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) shared the news on Twitter, informing fans that the first Sunday of the event, September 4, was completely sold out.

sunday, sept 4th #hhn31 is sold out, but don’t fear there are still tickets available for other nights https://t.co/KoXPM5LCuC — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) August 26, 2022

Only yesterday, August 25, Universal Orlando’s official website still showed tickets available for every night of Halloween Horror Nights, proving this chilling event’s high demand among fans of the Halloween offerings at the Park.

We strongly advise our readers to hurry and buy their tickets — in case they haven’t already — if they want to enjoy nearly 8 hours of chills, thrills, and fun during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, as tickets for this highly demanded event could continue to sell out very soon. You can click here to check the latest availability and buy your tickets.

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from September 2 through October 31, from 6:30 pm to 2:00 am every night, per Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets and exclusive add-ons are also available. All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.