Tickets Begin Selling Out For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Universal Halloween Horror Nights

Credit: Universal

Thrill seekers should hurry if they want to experience Halloween Horror Nights at Univeral Orlando, as tickets are selling out fast!

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights
Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween event continues to flaunt its popularity, as tickets for the terrifying event are already selling out.
Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) shared the news on Twitter, informing fans that the first Sunday of the event, September 4, was completely sold out.

sunday, sept 4th #hhn31 is sold out, but don’t fear there are still tickets available for other nights

Only yesterday, August 25, Universal Orlando’s official website still showed tickets available for every night of Halloween Horror Nights, proving this chilling event’s high demand among fans of the Halloween offerings at the Park.

We strongly advise our readers to hurry and buy their tickets — in case they haven’t already — if they want to enjoy nearly 8 hours of chills, thrills, and fun during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, as tickets for this highly demanded event could continue to sell out very soon. You can click here to check the latest availability and buy your tickets.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Orlando
Source: Universal Studios Orlando Resort

Related: Complete Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Lineup Finally Revealed

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from September 2 through October 31, from 6:30 pm to 2:00 am every night, per Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets and exclusive add-ons are also available. All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.

The Weeknd Halloween Horror Nights
Credit: Universal

Related: Viral Internet Sensation Taking Over Universal Again

Universal’s official description of Halloween Horror Nights reads:

Scream Together or You Won’t Last Long

Summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, The World’s Premier Halloween Event#. Face 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything or skeptical of everyone, never go alone.

As stated, Guests will be able to experience ten terrifying Haunted Houses, five sinister Scare Zones, and two outrageous Live Shows, in addition to themed food & drinks, exhilarating rides and attractions, and exclusive themed merchandise during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

Poster for universal orlando Halloween horror nights 2022
Credit: Universal

Related: Latest ‘Halloween’ Installment to Be Released In Theaters and on Peacock on the Same Date

Haunted Houses

  • The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare
  • Halloween
  • The Horrors of Blumhouse
  • Universal Monsters: Legends Collide
  • Spirits of the Coven
  • Bugs: Eaten Alive
  • Fiesta de Chupacabras
  • Hellblock Horror
  • Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake
  • Descendents of Destruction

Scare Zones

  • Horrors of Halloween
  • Scarecrow: Cursed Soil
  • Sweet Revenge
  • Graveyard: Deadly Unrest
  • Conjure the Dark

Entertainment Shows

  • Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire
  • Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

Are you attending Halloween Horror Nights this year? Let us know in the comments!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!