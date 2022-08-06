Viral Internet Sensation Taking Over Universal Again

A viral internet sensation is taking over Universal Orlando Resort yet again.

When visiting Universal Orlando, Guests can enjoy all kinds of fun attractions including the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and, of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

With two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there is so much to see and do. During the fall, however, Halloween takes over Universal Studios Florida and Halloween Horror Nights becomes the premiere event at Universal Orlando.

Last year, a pumpkin in the haunted house who was named Lil’ Boo absolutely took over the internet and became a viral sensation.

@TheConnorWeb wrote:

I found my favorite pumpkin. I have claimed him and he is mine. #HHN30

that's lil' boo — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) September 1, 2021

Shortly after, the official Halloween Horror Nights account revealed the pumpkin’s name to be Lil’ Boo and the internet absolutely exploded. Users posted selfies with Lil’ Boo and expressed their love and dedication to the pumpkin. One user even wrote “I’d die for Lil’ Boo.”

Now, it seems the viral internet sensation is returning to Universal for another season.

Many Twitter users have already shared photos of the “lil” pumpkin in shops.

We see a lil’ something in these photos.

We see a lil' something in these photos. 👀 https://t.co/nNNqBfIjUK — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 2, 2022

In addition, Universal recently quote Tweeted this photo from last year, essentially confirming that the beloved pumpkin will be a part of this year’s event in some form or capacity.

The lil’ pumpkin that could

The lil' pumpkin that could. 🎃 https://t.co/Dz0sxCBi6g — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 3, 2022

More On Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, The World’s Premier Halloween Event. Face 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows, and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything, or skeptical of everyone, never go alone.

Universal has not confirmed all of the haunted houses or scare zones for this season’s event as of yet.

There are four haunted houses that have been announced thus far: The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Halloween, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.

Are you excited for Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know in the comments!