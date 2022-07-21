“Worst Mistake I Ever Made,” Guest “Nearly Has Stroke” on Universal Coaster

A Universal Orlando Guest recently shared a frightening experience while aboard a popular coaster.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting Universal Orlando are treated to many iconic attractions including Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure–, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more.

While many are focused on all the new lands that will be constructed in the newest Universal Park, the Epic Universe, there is a new ride that has taken over Universal Orlando Resort: The Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The VelociCoaster lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

However, a recent Universal Park Guest shared a hilarious experience while aboard the popular coaster.

“I thought I was gonna have a stroke,” the Guest said. “When we got off it, my kid said, “Worst mistake I ever made! I regret doing this so bad.” My head still doesn’t feel right. I limped back to the hotel feeling like I was walking sideways. It took about 20 minutes for my stomach to catch up to the rest of me and start threatening to exit my mouth. Holy sh**. By far the most intense ride I’ve ever done. All in all, glad I checked it off my list, but don’t know that I’ll do it again!”

Universal does have important safety guidelines in place for who should ride its attractions. Each attraction has a sign at the entrance which lists conditions that would restrict someone from riding.

In addition, Universal Team Members are expertly-trained to ensure that Guests are safe during all of their experiences while visiting their theme parks, whether it be Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s official description of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

