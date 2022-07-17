Universal Gives Away Major Changes During ‘Mummy’ Refurbishment

Universal Studios Florida is close to reopening its beloved Mummy coaster.

Universal Orlando Resort closed Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida for an extensive refurbishment back in January and, to this date, the attraction remains closed with a reopening date listed as “late summer 2022.”

Since the attraction’s closure, Universal Orlando Resort fans have speculated on what changes might occur during the refurbishment. Rumors have swirled for several months now and some have even speculated that the entire attraction could receive an update before it’s reopened.

However, Twitter account @bioreconstruct just snapped a photo peering into the line queue of the attraction that gives a major peak into what fans can expect when the coaster reopens.

Couple of sightings at Revenge of the Mummy. Wait time sign neutral display, and queue video playing.

As you can see in the photo, the original video of Brendan Fraser being interviewed is still playing and the red light where the “hot set” has stood is still on.

This means that the queue that many had speculated might be updated to something newer is still intact.

While no one besides a select few Universal Orlando Team Members has ridden the attraction since it’s been re-tracked, these sightings in the line queue point to no major changes taking place inside the attraction., Instead, the dark-coaster will likely tell the same story with the evil Mummy Imhotep remaining the villain and the only updates likely being to animatronics and the track itself.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you excited about the reopening of the beloved dark coaster? Let us know in the comments!