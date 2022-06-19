Universal Confirms a Different Mummy Is Coming to Theme Park

Universal Orlando Resort officials recently confirmed that a different Mummy would be coming to a highly-anticipated attraction later this year.

Universal Orlando Resort fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the Revenge of the Mummy attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The attraction closed down in January for a lengthy refurbishment period and there have been rumors about a retheme.

While Universal Orlando has stayed quiet on what changes might be coming to this attraction– which is rumored to be opening sooner than expected— officials just spoke about another Mummy coming to the theme park latest this year.

Twitter account Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) recently shared the details.

The #HHN Creative Team members did an amazing job tonight! Spoilers on Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. They shared a few photos from inside the house, also confirmed it would be housed in B79 {Old Parade Warehouse} and that Kharis, not Imhotep, will be the mummy featured!

The #HHN Creative Team members did an amazing job tonight! Spoilers on Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. They shared a few photos from inside the house, also confirmed it would be housed in B79 {Old Parade Warehouse} and that Kharis, not Imhotep, will be the mummy featured! pic.twitter.com/I8vJfpgQmr — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) June 18, 2022

Universal Orlando recently announced that the highly-anticipated haunted house: “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” at Halloween Horror Nights.

The haunted house is an all-new offering featuring Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons. The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy all come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted houses as part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort – where these infamous classic monsters invite Guests to join them in an epic battle beginning this September.

At the panel, Universal’s creative team confirmed that it will be Kharis– the mummy played by Boris Karloff in the classic 1932 film– in the haunted house, rather than Imhotep– the mummy who was a part of Brendan Fraser’s franchise in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001).

Halloween Horror Nights continues to expand on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures – the movie studio that birthed the classic horror monsters on screen – with this original haunted house debuting at Universal Studios’ theme parks from coast-to-coast. Inspired by the event’s previous Universal Monsters attractions, this year’s unique experience resurrects the monstrous triple threat of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy for one harrowing haunted house.

What do you think of this confirmation from Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments!