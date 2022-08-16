Complete Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Lineup Finally Revealed

If you’re a fan of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, you won’t want to miss the latest announcement.

The premier event of the Halloween season is getting ready to take place at Universal Studios Florida and, just 16 days before Halloween Horror Nights is set to begin, the entire lineup has finally been revealed.

There will be a total of 10 haunted houses– with The Weeknd, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide already previously announced– as well as two entertainment shows and five scare zones.

Universal’s official Halloween Horror Nights account made the announcement on Twitter.

Superfans, screamers, selfie queens and skeptics summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights with 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows, and exciting attractions. FULL Haunted House, Scare Zones and Shows details below.

Haunted Houses

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Halloween

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Spirits of the Coven

Bugs: Eaten Alive

Fiesta de Chupacabras

Hellblock Horror

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

Descendents of Destruction

Entertainment Shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

Scare Zones

Horrors of Halloween

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

Sweet Revenge

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

Conjure the Dark

Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets are also available.

All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.

Universal’s official description of Halloween Horror Nights reads: