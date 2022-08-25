Fans Will Get Nearly 8 Hours of Thrills During Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

in Universal Orlando

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Orlando

Source: Universal Studios Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort just announced the hours for their highly anticipated event, Halloween Horror Nights, and we can’t wait to enjoy all the thrills the Park offers!

Guests brave enough to venture into this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will be able to enjoy nearly eight hours of horror, screams, and fun with ten terrifying Haunted Houses, five sinister Scare Zones, two outrageous Live Shows, themed food & drinks, exhilarating rides and attractions, and exclusive themed merchandise, as the event will run from 6:30 pm through 2:00 am during the select nights the event takes place.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights
Credit: Universal

These hours were recently posted on the official Universal Orlando Resort website. You can see a screenshot from the site below. You can also click here to visit the Park’s website and plan your visit.

universal orlando HHN Hours 2022
Credit: Screenshot via Universal Orlando Resort’s website

As of the publication of this article, single-night tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort are still available for every night of the event. However, Guests should hurry, as some dates could sell out soon since this is a highly popular event. You can click here to purchase your tickets.

Halloween Horror nights october tickets
Credit: Screenshot via Universal Orlando Resort’s website

Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets and exclusive add-ons are also available. All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.

Universal’s official description of Halloween Horror Nights reads:

Scream Together or You Won’t Last Long

Summon your scream squad to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, The World’s Premier Halloween Event#. Face 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything or skeptical of everyone, never go alone.

The Weeknd Halloween Horror Nights
Credit: Universal

Haunted Houses

  • The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare
  • Halloween
  • The Horrors of Blumhouse
  • Universal Monsters: Legends Collide
  • Spirits of the Coven
  • Bugs: Eaten Alive
  • Fiesta de Chupacabras
  • Hellblock Horror
  • Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake
  • Descendents of Destruction

Entertainment Shows

  • Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire
  • Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale
Universal Halloween Horror Nights
Credit: Universal

Scare Zones

  • Horrors of Halloween
  • Scarecrow: Cursed Soil
  • Sweet Revenge
  • Graveyard: Deadly Unrest
  • Conjure the Dark

