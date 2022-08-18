Universal Announces Beloved “Terror” Attraction Will Return

The Terror Tram will return to Universal Studios Hollywood this year as part of Halloween Horror Nights, starting September 8.

This Halloween experience, unique to Universal Studios Hollywood, invites Guests to explore certain parts of the famous movie studio backlot on foot, allowing them to get a closer look at some of the most notorious movie sets. However, they will face a new wave of terror unleased at the Park.

This year, the iconic Terror Tram will expand to include a cinematic twist on Jordan Peele’s blockbuster films in a crossover experience that reimagines Us (2019), featuring The Tethered, a revolutionary army of vengeful doppelgangers whose uprising invades the all-new Jupiter’s Claim set from the filmmaker’s latest pop nightmare, Nope (2022).

Per Universal Studios Hollywood’s press release:

This year, the villainous Hollywood Harry unravels “Hollywood Harry’s Halloween,” a nightmarish spectacle with a demented cast of characters that winds past the iconic Psycho House then through Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds set. As guests make their way through a choreographed massacre at the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope, they will encounter The Tethered from Us in a frightening finale of epic proportions. After the success of the 2019 “Us” house, this experience will feature all-new choreography by conceptual artist and choreographer Madeline Hollander.

Fans can get a first look at this horrifying twist on the iconic experience thanks to a video shared by Halloween Horror Nights on its YouTube channel. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Terror Tram is back and taking a disturbing new turn, ending with a walk-through visit into the world of Jordan Peele’s terrifying hit films NOPE and Us.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off on Thursday, September 8. Fans eager to experience this popular event’s chills and thrills can click here to buy tickets.

More on Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

In addition to the return of the Terror Tram to Universal Studios Hollywood this year, Guests will be able to experience a thrilling line-up of haunted house experiences, described by Univeral as follows:

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” takes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

takes into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films. “Halloween” ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.

ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film. “The Horrors of Blumhouse” brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky. “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures as the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle.

expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures as the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle. MGM’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures.

traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures. “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered. “Scarecrow: The Reaping” finds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses – and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

finds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses – and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path. “Universal Horror Hotel” lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today – and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today – and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident. Award-winning hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez brings an all-new, high-energy show nightly to this year’s event, featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, special effects and pulse-pounding music.

In addition, the event will include all-new scare zones that will taunt and torment Guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying house to the next. Universal describes them as follows:

“El Pueblo del Terror” is an extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” as the horror continues once guests exit the haunted house and discover there is no escaping the frightening legend along with other supernatural characters from Latin America’s most frightening myths.

is an extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” as the horror continues once guests exit the haunted house and discover there is no escaping the frightening legend along with other supernatural characters from Latin America’s most frightening myths. “Sideshow Slaughterhouse” turns New York Street into a battle zone as the performers and workers from a seedy carnival sideshow are on a murderous rampage.

turns New York Street into a battle zone as the performers and workers from a seedy carnival sideshow are on a murderous rampage. “Clownsawz” features a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrorize guests with chainsaws as they enter the park.

And fans of the Harry Potter franchise will be able to explore “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™,” which will be open during Halloween Horror Nights, inviting them to experience some of their favorite attractions, including “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™.” And for the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade™ village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

Select theme park attractions will also be open during the run of the event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “Transformers™: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,” and “The Simpsons Ride™.”

With so much to see and do, we can’t wait to enjoy the thrills of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Will you attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood this year? Let us know in the comments below!