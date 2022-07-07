Universal Announces Massive Change to Fan-Favorite Attraction

in Universal Studios Hollywood

Jupiter's Claim from the movie Nope at Universal Studios Hollywood Tour

Credit: Universal

Universal Studios Hollywood is full of fun for the entire family. Offering highly themed areas and restaurants, immersive attractions, entertainment experiences, and, soon, the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area.

Universal studios hollywood super nintendo world opening tease
Credit. Universal Studios Hollywood

It is no secret that one of the things that make the original Universal Studios Park so unique is its World-Famous Studio Tour. The official site describes it as follows:

Go behind the scenes of a real working movie studio!

Approximate Run Time: 60 minutes

Visit 13 city blocks on four acres of historic studio lot in the largest set construction project in studio history, built with creative consultation from Steven Spielberg himself.

Universal Studios Backlot tour
Credit: Universal

You’ll laugh along with comedian Jimmy Fallon, the video host of the Studio Tour. The star of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” introduces entertaining clips seen on HD monitors in the trams to augment the live Studio Tour guide narration.

Plus, Telemundo’s Carmen Villalobos takes on a new leading role as the video host of our Spanish-language Studio Tour. The new vignettes provide entertaining insights for guests designed to complement the live narration provided by expert Studio Tour guides.

We offer Studio Tours in Spanish on select days. Please check digital boards located throughout the Park for tour times during your visit.

The Universal Studios Hollywood transport
Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour has been a fan favorite for well over 50 years, and with a massive new addition recently announced, Guests are thrilled to hop on the iconic tram and visit a new and exciting location.

Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) just shared the news that Guests will have the chance to visit Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, NOPE (2022), at the Park’s world-famous Studio Tour beginning July 22.

It’s official! The elaborate Jupiter’s Claim set from @JordanPeele’s highly-anticipated horror epic, NOPE, will be featured exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood as part of the world-famous Studio Tour beginning July 22nd. #NOPEMOVIE 

Excited fans were quick to react to the news, saying that Jordan deserves this recognition and that they are thrilled to visit the set and watch this highly anticipated horror film, which will premiere on July 22 as well.

nope movie poster
Credit: Universal

Here is a synopsis of Jordan Jordan Peele’s latest film, NOPE:

After random objects falling from the sky result in the death of their father, ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst.

This new film stars Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood and Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood, joined by Brandon Perea, who plays Angel Torres, and Michael Wincott playing Antlers Holst.

Are you excited to see this new addition to the Universal Studio Tour? Let us know in the comments below!

