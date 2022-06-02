Universal Teases Super Nintendo World Opening With Exciting New Footage

Universal Studios Hollywood recently announced a significant update for the Park’s newest expansion. The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World is now set to welcome Guests in early 2023.

This possibly means Guests could travel through a green pipe into this exciting new expansion as soon as the first quarter of 2023. However, there is still no exact date for the official opening of the land, but that hasn’t stopped Guests from already being excited and looking forward to more information being released.

This announcement came accompanied by some exciting new footage of the new Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge attraction. In it, Guests will be able to race through iconic courses from the Mario Kart franchise, collecting coins and throwing shells as they compete with Team Bowser. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

From what can be seen in the video, Guests will experience a highly immersive and interactive experience through the use of innovative technology, including an augmented reality headset.

The official Universal Studios Hollywood website describes this groundbreaking interactive attraction as follows:

Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the world’s first interactive Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. Opens early 2023.

The site also describes this new video game world come to life as follows:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™

Opening Early 2023

Unleash Your Power to Play!

Power up and immerse yourself with thrills the whole family can enjoy at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening early 2023. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.

We can’t wait to learn more about this innovative new expansion and experience it ourselves when it finally opens for the Mario Bros. franchise fans to enjoy their own adventure.

More on Super Nintendo World

Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo’s legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal’s blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

Universal Fans are also eager to see Universal’s Epic Universe open its doors in 2025. Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the United States and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing. It reportedly will house at least three significant intellectual properties: entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination (the makers of Despicable Me and the new The Grinch), however, that is currently speculative, and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

Are you excited to visit the new Super Nintendo World? Let us know in the comments below!