‘Super Nintendo World’ Ride Parts Left Sitting In Universal Parking Lot

Super Nintendo World is making major progress at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The beloved world, which opened at Universal Studios Japan last year, is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood next year. The world will feature characters like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and many others.

To build anticipation for the new world, Universal Studios Hollywood also recently announced that the newly-opened Feature Presentation will be the home of all things Super Nintendo. The store will give Guests a fun experience that allows them to pick up exclusive apparel, merchandise, and collectibles of all their favorite Super Nintendo characters prior to the world opening in just a matter of months.

And, now, it seems Universal Guests have spotted some major attraction animatronics in, perhaps, one of the oddest locations possible: The parking lot.

Kevin Ciracha (@Kevin_Castro22) recently posted a photo of Thwomp in the E.T. Park lot at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The thwomp has arrived at the E.T Parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood @AliciaStella @insideuniversal @rideguy70 pic.twitter.com/LttuBLCWtz — Kevin Ciracha (@Kevin_Castro22) April 12, 2022

The massive Thwomp will be moved to Super Nintendo World and is likely part of the rumored Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many other incredible attractions, as well, including DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, The Simpsons Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash, The World-Famous Studio Tour, WaterWorld, and much more.

In addition to Super Nintendo World making major progress at Universal Studios Hollywood, the world is also coming to Universal Orlando Resort at the Resort’s newest theme park. The Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 and will feature a Super Nintendo World. There are also many other rumors about what will be built in the Universal Orlando Resort Park, including Classic Universal Monsters, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and DreamWorks Animation attractions.

