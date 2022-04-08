Universal Announces New ‘Super Nintendo’ Experience Now Open

If you love all things Super Nintendo, you’re going to love this latest announcement from Universal Studios.

Super Nintendo World– which will feature characters like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and many others– is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

With anticipation building for the exciting attractions and new land, Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that the newly-opened Feature Presentation will now be the home of all things Super Nintendo.

The new store will give Guests a fun experience that allows them to pick up exclusive apparel, merchandise, and collectibles of all their favorite Super Nintendo characters prior to the world opening in just a matter of months.

Gear Up for #SuperNintendoWorld — coming in 2023 — with exclusive apparel and collectibles from the newly opened Feature Presentation store in the park!

Here is what Universal Studios Hollywood says about Feature Presentation:

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many other incredible attractions, as well, including DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, The Simpsons Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash, The World-Famous Studio Tour, WaterWorld, and much more.

In addition to Super Nintendo World making major progress at Universal Studios Hollywood, the world is also coming to Universal Orlando Resort at the Resort’s newest theme park. The Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 and will feature a Super Nintendo World. There are also many other rumors about what will be built in the Universal Park, including Classic Universal Monsters, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and DreamWorks Animation attractions.

Are you excited about this new Super Nintendo Store at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments.

