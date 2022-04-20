Super Nintendo World May Be Haunted On Opening Date

Universal Studios Hollywood is full of fun for the entire family. Offering highly themed areas and restaurants, immersive attractions, entertainment experiences, and, soon, the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area.

While many Guests are excited to see what this new area will bring to the Park experience, there might be an obscure and unsettling detail behind this expansion.

David (@thedavidvaughn) recently posted a video on TikTok mentioning Super Nintendo World may be haunted when it opens its door at Universal Studios Hollywood. This theory comes from the fact that this expansion will be taking the place of the infamous Soundstage 28, one of Universal’s oldest studios, which is rumored to be haunted by ghosts.

David mentions that countless crew had seen ghosts slamming doors and creeping along the catwalks.

You can watch the full video down below:

Could Super Nintendo World be haunted at Universal Studios Hollywood by the same ghosts in Stage 28? #universalstudioshollywood #universalstudios #fyp #fypシ

Soundstage 28 was constructed in 1925 to house the Phantom of the Opera set. Many other productions were later filmed there, including Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Psycho, making this eerie story not so wild, considering many dark stories took place on this stage.

This infamous stage was demolished in 2014 to make way for future theme Park expansion projects. Universal made considerable efforts to preserve as much of this set as possible in hopes that it would become accessible and a lasting part of film history.

The studio also made a documentary on the preservation effort. It was expected to be “an invaluable tool in helping future historians understand how film sets were constructed, used, and altered during the first six decades of Hollywood filmmaking.”

Now, the 14,000 square feet that once housed Soundstage 28 will be the home of Super Nintendo World expansion, opening next year. And while many wonder if the ghosts haunting Soundstage 28 are real, Guests and Team Members will have to wait and see if Boo will be the only ghost in this new expansion.

Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo’s legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal’s blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

Universal Fans are also eager to see Universal’s Epic Universe open its doors in 2025. Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the United States and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing. It reportedly will house at least three significant intellectual properties: entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination (the makers of Despicable Me and the new The Grinch), however, that is currently speculative, and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments below!

