Live Footage Of Universal’s Epic Universe Released By Lucky Floridian

Universal announced in 2019 they would be opening a third theme park as part of their Orlando Resort.

Expected to be finished by summer 2025, Epic universe will be the largest Universal Park in the United States and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing. It reportedly will house at least three significant intellectual properties: entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination (the makers of Despicable Me and the new The Grinch) however that is currently speculative, and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

Though there are not a lot of official updates on the construction or the specific attractions that will be housed in the new Park, we were recently able to see a live video from the construction site, thanks to one lucky Floridian.

Epic Universe Update (@EpicUniverseUpd) shared a video on Twitter that they consider the first live footage of the construction site. There is still not much to see but a few machines, but with this user’s privileged view, we can expect to continue seeing the progress on the site.

You can watch the video down below:

**WORLD'S FIRST** (probably) LIVE VIDEO FOOTAGE (4 hours ago because I'm lazy) of EPIC UNIVERSE! Experience the various sights and/or sounds of a theme park being built!#epicuniverse #universalorlando #universalstudios #themepark #supernintendoworld pic.twitter.com/3MotIkqFv5 — Epic Universe Update (@EpicUniverseUpd) March 29, 2022

The creator behind the account mentions in their Twitter bio that their apartment overlooks the construction site of Universal’s Epic Universe and therefore are lucky (or unlucky) enough to enjoy the sights and sounds of the construction. They also add they will be “Providing updates on all things Epic Universe construction except for the stuff you care about.”

In one Tweet, they even jokingly asked their followers if they’d continue to follow the account if there was a wall covering their privileged view.

If a wall is built blocking my view, would you still follow if each day I just describe the sounds of the construction? For instance, today there are no sounds because it is noon on a Sunday. #epicuniverse #universalorlando #universalstudios #themepark #supernintendoworld pic.twitter.com/VCh9kN9t68 — Epic Universe Update (@EpicUniverseUpd) March 27, 2022

What We Know (and Don’t Know) About The Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this world.

In addition, there are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

Through permits, we also know that Universal Orlando plans to build a Resort located at the back of the Park. This Resort will give Guests their own entrance to the Park, but there has not been any word on what the theming might be.

The last rumor about this Park is that there will be a land dedicated to DreamWorks. With Shrek 4-D permanently closing at Universal Studios Florida and a rumored Minions attraction taking over the space, it would make sense for Universal to take advantage of its DreamWorks portfolio in the new Park. We know that Universal is looking to include more DreamWorks in Epic Universe.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando, but these are some of the speculations and expectations for the all-new Epic Universe when it opens in a few years.

What would you like to see in Universal’s Epic Universe when it opens? Let us know in the comments below!

