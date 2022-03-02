Progress Being Made on Exciting New Land at Epic Universe

One of the most anticipated theme Park projects currently is the exciting new Epic Universe addition coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the U.S., featuring tons of rides, attractions, and experiences that will be sure to provide a ton of fun. Not much is known about the Park but early reports and patents indicate incorporating the classic Universal Monster series as well as the expansion known as Super Nintendo World which opened in Universal Studios Japan last year to resounding success.

A Wizarding World of Harry Potter section is also being rumored with a Fantastic Beasts spin to it. The Park’s construction was put on hold last year but it appears progress is quickly being made again with a 2025 opening date announced by Universal.

And speaking of Super Nintendo World, progress is already being made on the colorful new land at the Epic Universe construction site. We recently covered progress on the land, but now we have some exciting pictures of the Mario-centric area. It should be known that Super Nintendo World is the only confirmed land in Epic Universe at the moment, so seeing the theme park start to construct the video game world is a major accomplishment.

Twitter user bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) recently posted a few aerial shots of the progress of Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe. See the tweets below:

Aerial look at Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe. Left yellow crane at Donkey Kong. Red crane at Mario Cart. Right yellow crane at Yoshi’s Adventure. Green fenced area is construction staging.

Aerial look at construction of Donkey Kong (top left), Mario Cart (bottom left) and Yoshi’s Adventure (right) in Super Nintendo World section of Epic Universe.

In foreground of this aerial is Mario Cart site. Top right is site of Yoshi’s Adventure. Both are in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe.

As you can see, while the pictures may just look like a pile of dirt, work is well underway for this exciting new land. We couldn’t be more excited for Super Nintendo World to open along with Epic Universe. While no official release date has been confirmed, we do know the general timeframe the Park should be completed.

Explore the world of Mario! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is full of iconic elements straight from Mushroom Kingdom! Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Mario Hop on Yoshi for an adorable adventure! Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Use the Captain’s map to find 3 mysterious eggs! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family. Race on Mario Kart Race your way to victory! Iconic Mario Kart courses have been brought to life with cutting-edge technology. Challenge enemies with shells! Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach! The world’s first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will leave you with a rush of adrenaline!

Aside from Orlando and Japan, Universal Hollywood is also building a Super Nintendo World which will be located on the first floor of the Park. Although an opening date has yet to be announced, it is being rumored that the end of the year could be a great time to visit the Park.

Are you excited for Epic Universe to open? Let us know in the comments below.

