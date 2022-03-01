Universal Drains Water as Popular Offering Remains Closed Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort may not be known for its nighttime spectaculars like Walt Disney World Resort, but that does not mean it doesn’t have some incredible offerings.

One of those unique experiences in Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration.

Universal’s Cinematic Celebration takes place on select nights at Universal Studios Florida. It can be seen on the Lagoon in the middle of the Park and projections take place at areas all across the Park. The nighttime show allows Guests to immerse themselves in epic movies like Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, and Despicable Me.

Unfortunately, the popular nighttime entertainment has been closed during the Mardi Gras celebration season and there is no indication on when it might return to its more regular schedule.

However, Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared a photo where we can see that the water levels have been lowered as the attraction undergoes maintenance.

Water level lowered for regular maintenance of the fountains used in Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration.

Water level lowered for regular maintenance of the fountains used in Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration. pic.twitter.com/3pSzI5s3cI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 1, 2022

This would point to the show not returning until the water levels are refilled, but nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando at this point.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of Universal’s Cinematic Celebration reads:

Epic Cinema Under the Stars. This epic show lights up select nights with a celebration of music, water and light that takes you into the movies like never before. You’ll see and hear roaring dinosaurs from Jurassic World, feel the adrenaline rush of high-speed cars from Fast & Furious, watch the mischievous antics of the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, and so much more.

