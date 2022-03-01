Universal Orlando Increases Parking Prices Again

Universal Orlando Resort draws millions of Guests every year because of its stunning attractions and unique experiences.

With two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a new water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, and its biggest project in company history underway in Epic Universe, there is no doubt that Universal Orlando has made major strides in becoming a major destination attraction.

If you’re planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort in the near future, you should be aware of a recent price increase that may affect you.

If you are visiting Universal Orlando and planned to use Prime Parking, you should be aware that the price has now increased $10.00 more and it is now $60.00. Early last year, Prime Parking was $40.00 and made the increase to $50.00. Universal raised the price to $60.00 for a short few weeks towards the end of the year before bringing the price back down to $50.00, until this week.

What is Prime Parking? Prime Parking gets you a spot as close as possible to the entrance of Universal’s CityWalk inside the parking garages. You can get a free upgrade to Prime Parking if you have a rental car from Avis or Budget rentals from the Orlando International Airport (MCO). This is not a valet service. Universal does offer valet services — which vary in price and can be found on the official Universal Orlando website.

At this point, RV/Bus Parking ($32.00) and Regular Parking ($27.00) remain the same price.

If you are staying at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel, you have access to free transportation to and from the Universal Parks.

There is plenty to see and experience at Universal Orlando Resort. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida. Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Don’t forget to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, located at both Universal Parks, to experience Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and then venture to Diagon Alley where you can experience Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida.

