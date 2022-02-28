Universal Quickly Erases All Remnants Of Beloved Attraction

While Universal Studios has a long history of closing down beloved rides like Back to the Future: The Ride as well as the Jaws ride, few have been more talked about or joked about than one that was closed earlier this year.

As we’ve covered here at Inside the Magic, Universal Orlando closed down Shrek 4-D for good a few weeks ago, leaving many fans and Guests feeling quite sad. While Shrek 4-D was far from anything groundbreaking or advanced, the attraction gained a cult following and status. Shrek 4-D took Guests on a wild ride with Shrek and Donkey as they race to save Princess Fiona, who had been kidnapped by Ghost Lord Farquaad. The ride was set following the first film, and characters from the sequels– Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek The Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010)— were not mentioned in the attraction. Shrek 4-D was a sit-down attraction in which the seats move, along with the use of water, sounds, and scents to fully immerse Guests.

The attraction opened two years after the DreamWorks film Shrek (2001) due to its worldwide success and could also be found in Universal Studios Hollywood, Singapore, and Japan, with the attraction now only remaining at Universal Studios Japan and Singapore.

Now, it seems Universal is ready to get rid of all traces of this attraction, with the sign removed, and the show building left looking decrepit. See some pictures of the current state of the show building below in a tweet from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal):

The Shrek 4D signage and murals have finally come down. @UniversalORL

The Shrek 4D signage and murals have finally come down. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/P2Lg1KNXUv — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) February 28, 2022

The closure of Shrek 4-D was a tragic loss for a lot of fans who grew up watching the films and experiencing the attraction. However, it is very exciting to think about what could replace it in Universal Studios Orlando. At Universal Hollywood, the attraction was replaced with a Kung Fu Panda-themed attraction.

While nothing has been officially announced by the team at Universal, recent photos and videos seem to heavily imply a Minions retheme for Shrek 4-D. Universal Orlando already has a Minion-themed ride with Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a motion simulator-based attraction. While sad, Guests can still watch the entire Shrek series which stars Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona). You can still see the popular characters at Universal Orlando Resort, however, through the meet and greets that occur at Universal Studios Florida.

In Universal Studios Hollywood, The DreamWorks Theatre replaced Shrek 4-D. The DreamWorks Theatre features a preshow with many popular DreamWorks characters– including Shrek, Donkey, and Gingy– and then the main show is centered around Kung Fu Panda (2008). There is also speculation that a Secret Life of Pets (2016) or Trolls (2016) ride could become the next attraction to inhabit the building. DreamWorks is an IP that Universal has already noted they plan to implement more of in their Parks in the future. Whether that means in Universal Studios Florida or the upcoming Epic Universe, however, we are not sure.

We have seen bits of Shrek 4-D on sale at the Universal Orlando prop shop. From the 3-D glasses to props that were seen in the dungeon scene Guests go through before entering the theater, there was something in everyone’s price point!

