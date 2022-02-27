Cast Members Intervene After Guest Gets Covered In Vomit on Disney Ride

The Disney Parks can be a truly magical place to visit, offering fun and exciting rides, attractions shows, characters and so much more. However, not everything will go perfectly, and sometimes, Cast Members will have to intervene.

While visiting the Disney Parks, Cast Members are always on the lookout for Guests who may be experienced problems or, more seriously, breaking the rules. Cast Members are able to help sometimes and even recover some of that lost magic for Guests, either giving them a new outfit or writing them a voucher that Guests can redeem for a new article of clothing.

Sometimes Guests bring in prohibited items or wear clothing that is not up to the Disney Park’s standards and Cast Members will have to intervene to fix the problems. In the past we have seen dress codes be violated, Guests bring in prohibited or illegal items, as well as fights breaking out. All of these are not tolerated by Disney of course and Guests will be informed to either change what they are doing or leave. Check out our full list of things that will get you kicked out here.

On the less serious side of things, one Guest shared their rather disgusting experience while onboard Big Thunder Mountain in Disneyland, which you can check out here on Reddit. While quite family-friendly, this roller coaster still packs quite a punch and for one Guest, it was apparently too big of a punch.

The post claimed that while riding Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain, someone in front of them on the ride puked, which the Guest git sprayed with not once, but twice. User u/lucky_charms_, the original poster of the story further clarified what happened in the comments:

The first time it happened was in the very beginning when it was dark, I thought there was an animal peeing on me. The second time was after the TNT hill, I actually saw the spray, but did not know it was vomit, I thought it came from the ride, same rancid smell.

Fortunately, the Guest was able to get a voucher of up to $75.00 for replacement clothes. Disney does not want Guests’ experiences to be tainted or negatively affected so the Parks will do everything they can to ensure that Guests’ days are as magical as possible. The Guest says that they were able to get a new shirt from one of the Disney stores after this gross situation. While we would never want this to happen to us, it is comforting to know that Disney will take care of you if it does.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations

