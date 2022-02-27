Multiple Disney Restaurants Left Flooded With Sewage Water

It seems that this weekend has been a difficult one for Disney Springs.

When Guests go to Disney Springs, they are often met with an array of options to choose from when it comes to dining or shopping. From the World of Disney store offering every Disney souvenir your heart can think of to other shopping options like Zara or UNIQLO, to dining options at Chef Artsmith’s Homecomin’, Wine Bar George, and more — it is easy to spend a full day at the Springs.

Although there are many options when it comes to dining, if you are looking to enjoy a table service meal, we would suggest you make a dining reservation, as walk-ups are hard to come by with so many Guests returning to Walt Disney World Resort. With all of this in mind, it would be often tragic to lose a dining reservation that you made in advance, due to circumstances out of your control. That is exactly what happened on Friday night.

Boathouse, Morimoto Asia, Paddlefish, and Terralina Crafted Italian all underwent sewage issues, some of which caused areas of restaurants to floor with the sewage water. One reader sent Inside the Magic a photo of what was going on inside Paddlefish; as you can see, the first floor is covered in sewage water, and towels are being collected to soak it up.

Below, we were told that the sewage runoff was falling off the boat at Paddlefish, and into the restaurant. On top of all of that, on Saturday, the restaurant had the first floor blocked off from Guests, we are unsure how affected Terralina, Boathouse, and Morimoto were. We were told the first floor of Paddlefish did flood Friday night.

It seems that this issue did cause quite a bit of damage and chaos for the restaurants, as many had to close early due to the sewage issue. We have also been told that the sewage smell is very noticeable at the moment. Sewage issues such as this are not common at Disney World, so it is not something that Guests should often worry about. If you do have a dining reservation for any of these locations, be sure to check to ensure it is not cancelled for any reason.

What do you think of this sewage issue at Disney World?

