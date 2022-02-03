Despite Omicron Surge, Cars POUR Into Disney Springs as Crowds Reappear

As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, including the recent omicron COVID-19 variant surge, more families are eager to get out and travel again. We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World, for example, over the last few months. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level.

Now, we are seeing these crowds continue — even at Disney World’s shopping and dining district, Disney Springs.

A recent aerial photo shared by bioreconstruct shows just how busy Disney Springs is right now. As you can see in the photo, cars are pouring into the lime garage as a line forms outside the parking structure. It is clear that many Guests and families are eager to visit the shopping and dining district.

Bioreconstruct captioned the image:

Nearly straight-down aerial photo of much of Disney Springs (Jan 30). There’s a line of cars entering the Lime parking garage.

This photo was taken on January 30, 2022, but this is not the only day where we have seen an increase in crowds at Disney Springs. In fact, over these last few months the shopping and dining district has been extremely popular as Guests visit Disney’s biggest store on property — World of Disney — as well as the LEGO store, Basin, Disney’s Candy Cauldron, and Disney’s Days of Christmas.

Disney Springs is also home to many restaurants, perfect for either the perfect lunch or date night. Some favorites include The Edison, Wine Bar George, Chicken Guy!, Dublin House, and Earl of Sandwich.

Have you visited Disney Springs recently? What did the crowd levels look like? Let us know in the comments below.

