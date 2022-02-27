Police Surround Universal Streets as Mardi Gras Parade Stirs Up a Massive Party

At Universal Orlando Resort, Guests are clamoring to get that New Orleans fill during the Mardi Gras celebration currently taking place at Universal Studios Florida. Since the pandemic began, this is the first year that Universal is celebrating Mardi Gras in full force, with the return of concerts as well as the Mardi Gras parade which allows Guests to climb aboard the stunning floats, get in costume, and whip beads at other Guests jumping for them on the streets. The festival is a total party, full of Team Members exerting every ounce of energy that they have.

Starting on February 5 and running until April 24, Universal Orlando will celebrate Mardi Gras with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more. The Universal Tribute Store, which has been transformed into a Halloween Horror Nights, Christmas, and Jurassic World-themed store in the past, is now the Mardi Gras Float Factory.

As we noted, one of the most memorable aspects of the festival is The Spectacular Parade. Beginning with a classic New Orleans tradition of cops lining the streets. Guests will see cops drive by on motorcycles, lights flashing, before the floats begin, just as they would in New Orleans. This is likely the one time Guests will see cops driving through a theme park with their lights on for no urgent reason!

The cops have a choreographed movement through the streets, but are likely not trained to handle any serious altercation. Luckily, Universal is equipped with security for that reason.

The Team Members during the event are fantastic, as well as the food and drink options. If you can make it out to the event, we highly recommend checking it out!

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The concert lineup is absolutely loaded with many prominent bands set to take the stage at Universal Studios Florida in February and March.

February Concert Lineup:

Sugar Ray (Saturday, Feb. 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Diana Ross (Saturday, Feb. 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Barenaked Ladies (Saturday, Feb. 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Styx (Sunday, Feb. 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jon Pardi (Saturday, Feb. 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

March Concert Lineup:

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

What do you think of Mardi Gras at Universal? Have you ever been?

