Universal Studios Will No Longer Include Mazes on This Year’s Halloween Event

Universal Studios Hollywood is full of fun for the entire family. Offering highly themed areas and restaurants, immersive attractions, entertainment experiences, and, soon, the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area.

One of the most popular offerings at Universal Studios is the Park’s highly anticipated Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights. The special ticketed event happens at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Singapore.

While the events are mostly similar in all parks, a significant change was announced for this year’s event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

John Murdy (@john_murdy), creative director of the Halloween Horror Nights event, recently posted a tweet sharing the announcement that Universal Studios Hollywood would officially remove the mazes from this year’s event, or at least the word “maze” from the event’s lexicon. Instead, he comments they will henceforth be known as “houses” in the vernacular of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

A think it’s only appropriate to take a moment of silence to mark the passing of the term “maze” from the lexicon of HHN at USH. They shall hence forward be known as “houses” in the vernacular of HHN at UO. As Bob Dylan once wrote, “The times they are a changing”…

A think it’s only appropriate to take a moment of silence to mark the passing of the term “maze” from the lexicon of HHN at USH. They shall hence forward be known as “houses” in the vernacular of HHN at UO. As Bob Dylan once wrote, “The times they are a changing”… — John Murdy (@john_murdy) May 24, 2022

He continued the announcement by saying he wasn’t personally attached to the word “maze,” as it was used on the event before he got to collaborate on them, but that having created over eighty “mazes” over the years made him feel that he should at least acknowledge the passing of the term. He also added, however, that he is a little bitter that his other suggestions to replace the word “maze” had been rejected, including “Boo Boxes,” “Scare Shanties,” and “HorrorHaus.”

It’s not that I was ever emotionally attached to the word “maze.” I didn’t invent it. It was carried over from the early days of HHN at USH before my time. Still, having created over 80 of these “mazes” over the years it feels like I should at least acknowledge its passing… I am a little bitter that my excellent suggestions to replace the word “maze” were rejected outright! So you won’t be experiencing any “Boo Boxes,” “Scare Shanties” or “HorrorHaus’” any time soon! Oh well! Thanks for the memories “maze.” I hope to get lost in you down the line.

I am a little bitter that my excellent suggestions to replace the word “maze” were rejected outright! So you won’t be experiencing any “Boo Boxes,” “Scare Shanties” or “HorrorHaus’” any time soon! Oh well! Thanks for the memories “maze.” I hope to get lost in you down the line. — John Murdy (@john_murdy) May 24, 2022

This announcement was, of course, made with humorous intentions, and fans reacted accordingly. For example, David Markland (@davidmarkland) asked why California residents should have to let the East Coast dictate the term they should use. However, he adds that he would be okay renaming soda “pop.” John Murdy replied, agreeing with this user, saying if they don’t take a stand, their “In N Outs” would be turned into “Waffle Houses.”

Why are we letting the east coast dictate this? Though I’d be okay with renaming soda, “pop”. You’re right. We need to rise up and fight this hypocrisy. You can’t mess with our words man! If we don’t make a stand, they’ll turn our “In N Outs” into “Waffle Houses” and insist we install glass block in our bathroom divider walls!

You’re right. We need to rise up and fight this hypocrisy. You can’t mess with our words man! If we don’t make a stand, they’ll turn our “In N Outs” into “Waffle Houses” and insist we install glass block in our bathroom divider walls! — John Murdy (@john_murdy) May 25, 2022

User @IMonsters3, on the other hand, commented they were thankful for the change, as the word “maze” made them cringe.

THANK YOU!! This is great news!

I cringe every time someone says “maze”.

They are NOT mazes. — I❤️Monsters (@IMonsters3) May 24, 2022

Whether Universal decides to call them mazes, houses, or “Boo Boxes,” Guests are looking forward to experiencing this iconic event and are eager to hear more news and details of how Halloween Horror Nights will spread thrills and chills this year.

The official Universal Studios Hollywood website describes the event as follows:

Summon your scream squad to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, with 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, a live show and exhilarating attractions. Whether you’re a superfan, here for the snacks or selfies, scared of everything or skeptical of everyone, remember, never go alone.

Will you attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal this year? Let us know in the comments below!