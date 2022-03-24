Universal Fans Panic As Terrorizing Event Tease Drops

If you are a fan of Halloween and theme parks, you surely know of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando Resort’s yearly event.

Last year was the 30th year for the event, and after not having it last year due to the pandemic, Guests flocked back to get spooked. There were ten haunted houses, five scare zones, and a tonne of booths that offer delicious and exclusive treats and drinks for Guests. Typically, the event is filled with horror and fun, sending Guests’ heart rates racing.

Guests were able to enjoy five terrifying scare zones as well as amazing haunted houses. The classic Halloween film Beetlejuice came to life, as well as Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House. We also saw amazing original houses such as Wicked Growth and Puppet Theatre, to name a few. With ten haunted houses to enjoy, Guests had plenty of options to experience the thrill. The worst thing about Halloween Horror Nights, however, is that it has to end.

When the event ends, many Universal Guests are often left quite sad and begin coming up with speculation houses. Even though it is only March, it seems that the Universal Halloween Horror Nights account is already dropping teasers about this year’s event! Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) took to Twitter to drop a video of a static photo, and fans are freaking out. In the video, we can see the iconic “Never go alone” statement written in text on a broken phone with blood spatter.

The thread of the Tweet is flooded with fans panicking in a very positive way, wondering what houses will come. It seems possible that this phone photo and the text that is written could hint at a possible Scream house, which is currently being speculated by fans, especially with the new film releasing this year. For now, we will still have to wait for more information regarding Halloween Horror Nights, but we can definitely see Universal is already thinking about the spooky season which will begin September 2 and last through to October 31. It seems Orlando Informer is already offering single-day tickets on their site.

More on Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What do you think about this cryptic post? What houses would you like to see at the event?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!