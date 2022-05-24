Universal Pokes Fun at Disney’s Controversial Park Pass System

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are the two biggest theme Parks in Orlando, Florida. They’re in constant competition for the best attractions, theming, and value to draw Guests in.

With the increasing popularity of social media, Universal Orlando has taken shots at Disney online for the world to see. Today, the Park took another chance to outdo Walt Disney World.

On Twitter, a Disney Annual Passholder, @TheLeisureProf, posted a screenshot of the Park Pass availability for this month, pointing out that he’s unavailable to get into any Park on Friday despite purchasing the “no blackouts” pass. He wrote:

Still zero Parks available for Friday. At this point I don’t even want to go outside of spite just because I foolishly paid extra for the no blackouts pass.

This Friday, May 27, is the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, leading to increased crowds headed to the Disney Parks. Annual Passholders have repeatedly expressed disappointment in the Park Pass system and the preview tickets for Cosmic Rewind.

Disney’s Park Pass system started in 2020, when Walt Disney World Resort reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was later added to Disneyland Resort when the Parks reopened in 2021, intended to control crowds due to safety and staffing issues.

Many Disney fans vocally oppose the Park Pass system, as it makes Park hopping and spontaneous changes to your visit.

Now, Universal Orlando is joining the debate. The official Universal Orlando Twitter account replied to the frustrated Annual Passholder’s Tweet, writing:

Um, we’re available.

@TheLeisureProf replied, noting that he’d considered going to Universal instead:

That thought has not escaped me.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Walt Disney World’s newest coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, during a preview before opening weekend, you’ll soon be able to catch a ride on your next Disney vacation. From Disney:

INTRODUCING AN ALL-NEW COASTER