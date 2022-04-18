Universal Takes Savage Shot At Disney’s Massive Retheming Announcement

It wouldn’t be a normal week without Universal Orlando Resort finding a clever way to take a shot at its competitors.

Universal Orlando has one of the most active Twitter accounts of any theme park giant in the country and the account consistently finds opportunities to share timely jokes and take subtle jabs at the competition, in particular Walt Disney World Resort.

This time, however, Universal took the jabbing almost 3,000 miles west with its target set on Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland officials confirmed today that the beloved attraction Tarzan’s Treehouse, which opened in 1999 to Disney Park Guests, would be permanently closing and would be reimagined with a new theme. The attraction has been closed since 2021 undergoing construction.

Shortly after the news broke, Universal Orlando tweeted the following:

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has a theme. It’s Raptors. And being awesome.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has a theme.

It's Raptors.

And being awesome. pic.twitter.com/gUSlVoFsWv — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 18, 2022

With Disney making a change to the beloved experience and rumors circulating on what the new theme might be, Universal Orlando perfectly timed its Tweet to hilariously ensure that everyone knows that its newest and, perhaps, most thrilling attraction– which opened last year– already has a theme in place and it’s “awesome.”

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of this hilarious encounter? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?