Disneyland Officials Announce Retheme Coming to Tarzan’s Treehouse

Tarzan’s Treehouse in Adventureland at Disneyland Park will soon be rethemed, according to Disneyland officials.

Tarzan’s Treehouse has been closed to Guests as it has been undergoing construction since September 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. Now, the ongoing closure makes sense as Disneyland officials announced today that they will reimagine Tarzan’s Treehouse in Adventureland with a new theme and backstory, but the treehouse experience isn’t going away, according to Disneyland officials.

OC Register reported the news, stating:

Tarzan will soon be swinging out of his treehouse at Disneyland to make room for a re-themed attraction that will see a new Disney character move into the 80-foot-tall man-made tree in Adventureland.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction which showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resembles those from salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory. Before the attraction was Tarzan’s Treehouse, it was known as Swiss Family Treehouse, which opened to Disney guests in 1962, and featured concrete roots, steel limbs and 300,000 leaves.

Disneyland’s official website described the attraction as:

Your adventure begins as you clamber up a tree stump and cross a rope bridge high in the sky. Overgrown with vines and constructed out of parts salvaged from his tragic shipwreck, the tree house features ingenious inventions and vignettes from Tarzan’s epic life story. Peruse drawings from Jane’s sketchbook that tell the tale of the young English lord who was marooned in the jungle, orphaned and raised by a tribe of gorillas. The tree’s scientific name is Disneydendron semperflorens grandis or “large ever-blooming Disney tree” and some incredible views await you at the top! Explore the high life at this airy abode from a bygone time!

In 2019, Disneyland had to close the popular Adventureland attraction to Guests after a wooden slat broke on a rope bridge, which was suspended three stories above the ground. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, but technical difficulties could be one of the reasons Disneyland decided to move forward with a retheme.

Tarzan’s chapter of the attraction is coming to an end as demolition will begin on Monday, April 18.

At this time, the attraction’s new theme, backstory and reopening date have not yet been announced.

How do you feel about Tarzan’s Treehouse getting a new theme? Let us know in the comments below.