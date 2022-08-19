Testing Continues For Revenge of the Mummy at Universal, Still No Reopening Date

Universal Orlando Resort continues to have Team Member exclusive testing sessions. In the meantime, fans are eager to hear the news about the highly anticipated reopening of the beloved attraction Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando Resort.

The popular attraction has been closed for over seven months now, being shut down for a refurbishment that began on January 7 and was scheduled to last through late summer 2022. Despite the attraction being practically ready for an official reopening date, Universal Orlando has not released any information announcing when Guests will be able to venture into the tomb of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) along with Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser).

Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) shared details of this Team Member’s exclusive ride testing, which will run from today, August 19, from 11 am to 9 pm, through Sunday, August 21, from 9 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. No prior registration is required for this exclusive ride testing, and photos and video are strictly prohibited. It is worth noting that no Guests are allowed during these testing sessions.

Team Member Ride Testing of Revenge of the Mummy Continues Today through Sunday (8/19-8/21)

While seeing Universal Orlando Resort’s Team Members getting an exclusive preview of this attraction is sure exciting news, as that could mean Guests could soon be able to venture into Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities very soon, the Park refuses to disclose the official reopening date for Revenge of the Mummy.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Fans of this beloved attraction would surely enjoy this hiatus a lot more if they had gotten their cup of coffee, but for now, it seems that “No Med-Jai, no service” remains the norm at Revenge of the Mummy.

