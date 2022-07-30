Universal Gears Up For “Revenge” of Shut Down Attraction

Guests are eager to ride one of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando Resort once more. Still, despite constant progress, the Park refuses to announce a reopening date.

For over six months, Guests who have visited Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort have seen one of the Park’s most popular attractions shut down.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando shut down for a refurbishment that began on January 7 and was initially announced to last through late summer 2022. As of today, the ride remains closed, despite the significant progress made by Park personnel, including the test seat recently spotted outside the attraction.

To add to the anticipation, as of yesterday morning, Guests visiting Universal have been able to spot a series of umbrellas that will surely be used to create shade for Guests waiting to see Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) and Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) in this dark ride coaster once it finally reopens its doors.

Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) shared a picture of the ride’s esplanade, making a hilarious reference to Rihanna’s 2007 hit song, Umbrella.

You can stand under Revenge of the Mummy’s umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

You can stand under Revenge of the Mummy's umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

And Guests venturing near Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities this morning have been able to see that extended queue ropes have also been added to the esplanade outside Revenge of the Mummy.

Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) shared an image of said ropes, commenting that plastic is still in the attraction’s windows.

Extended queue ropes are set up at the entrance of Revenge of the Mummy, but plastic is still in the windows.

Extended queue ropes are set up at the entrance of Revenge of the Mummy, but plastic is still in the windows.

Not being able to experience Revenge of the Mummy for half the year has been hard for many fans of the popular attraction and has even made us think that the curse is, in fact, real. While it would appear that, with the addition of the umbrellas and extended queue ropes shown above, the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy is upon us, Universal Orlando Resort is yet to announce an official reopening date for the attraction.

Fans of this beloved attraction would surely enjoy this hiatus a lot more if they had gotten their cup of coffee, but for now, it seems that “No Med-Jai, no service” remains the norm at Revenge of the Mummy.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you excited to ride Revenge of the Mummy again? Let us know in the comments below!