Universal’s Popular Mummy Ride Makes Major Progress, Nears Full Return

A beloved Universal attraction has just made major progress toward its eventual reopening.

Unfortunately, Universal Orlando Resort closed Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida for an extensive refurbishment back in January, with no word on when the ride will officially return. As of now, the attraction remains closed, with a reopening date listed as “late summer 2022.”

Since the attraction’s closure, Universal Orlando Resort fans have speculated on what changes might occur during the refurbishment. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the refurbishment, but rumors have swirled for several months now, with some even speculating that the entire attraction could be receiving changes and updates.

Recently, we reported that a reopening date might have been leaked by Universal Team Members, with guests claiming they were told the ride would return on August 2. These are just rumors, though, and Universal has still not stated when the ride is coming back.

However, Revenge of the Mummy recently made major progress toward its eventual reopening, as shown in a tweet from Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer), which you can check out below:

The test seat outside of Revenge of the Mummy has returned. One step closer! 🎉 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LJsnK8VD9p — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) July 28, 2022

Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) also shared an update:

Sahara Traders is getting ready to go back to being an exit shop for Revenge of the Mummy. A new counter and photo kiosks have been added. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/xt5COOZOJC — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) July 28, 2022

As you can see, not only has a test seat for the attraction been put back outside but the gift shop is also being prepared to be used as the ride’s exit once again. Stay tuned for updates on the ride!

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you excited for this ride to return?