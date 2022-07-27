Reopening Date Possibly Revealed For Closed Universal Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort closed Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida for an extensive refurbishment back in January, and, to this date, the attraction remains closed with a reopening date listed as “late summer 2022.”

Since the attraction’s closure, Universal Orlando Resort fans have speculated on what changes might occur during the refurbishment. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the refurbishment, but rumors have swirled for several months now, with some even speculating that the entire attraction could be receiving changes and updates.

Unfortunately, Universal does not have any solid information on when this ride will return, instead offering this statement whenever Guests ask about it online:

“Hi there! Revenge of the Mummy is scheduled to reopen in late Summer 2022. We encourage you to keep an eye on our website and Mobile App for any updates regarding this attraction!”

However, a few Guests recently talked to Universal Team Members and were given a possible reopening date for the attraction.

Guests were recently told that Revenge of the Mummy would return to Universal Orlando on August 2. Now, please take this with a grain of salt (or sand) because this is not confirmed nor denied by Universal, just a rumored return date. This would make sense, though, as we have seen walls come down around the ride as well as Universal itself teasing the attraction’s long-awaited return.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are you excited for Revenge of the Mummy to reopen at Universal Studios Orlando?