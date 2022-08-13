Exclusive Preview For Highly Anticipated Universal Attraction Begins Today!

Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview session for one of the Park’s most anticipated attractions.

While fans remain eager to hear the news of an official reopening date, Universal Orlando Resort has begun an exclusive preview event for one of the most expected attractions, gearing up for its return.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida this morning noticed that the plastic covering the windows from Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities had been removed. Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) shared an image of this update as soon as the Florida Park opened this morning.

BREAKING: the plastic has been removed from the windows of Revenge of the Mummy! A reopening date hasn’t been announced.

What not many Guests were expecting to see today was a massive line that began forming outside Revenge of the Mummy, with dozens of Universal Orlando Team Members eager to enjoy an exclusive Team Member preview of the attraction that will take place today from 11 am to 5 pm. Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) shared the following image.

Universal team members have begun lining up for Revenge of the Mummy’s team member preview. It takes place from 11 am to 5 pm. A reopening date for guests has not been announced.

Lastly, Team Members working on Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando’s Museum of Antiquities arrived at the attraction, ready to carry out this exclusive Team Member preview.

Revenge of the Mummy team members have arrived for today’s team member preview. A reopening date for guests hasn’t been announced.

While seeing Universal Orlando Resort’s Team Members getting an exclusive preview of this attraction is sure exciting news, as that could mean Guests could soon be able to venture into the tomb of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) along with Brendan Fraser (Rick O’Connell) very soon, Universal Orlando has not released any official information yet regarding an official reopening date for Revenge of the Mummy.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Orlando shut down for a refurbishment that began on January 7 and was initially announced to last through late summer 2022. As of today, the ride remains closed, despite the significant progress made by Park personnel.

Fans of this beloved attraction would surely enjoy this hiatus a lot more if they had gotten their cup of coffee, but for now, it seems that “No Med-Jai, no service” remains the norm at Revenge of the Mummy.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

