Universal Team Member Dispels Mummy Reopening Rumors

Revenge Of The Mummy at Universal Studios Florida closed in January for scheduled maintenance, with a vague “Late Summer 2022” reopening date. Over the past few weeks, Universal Orlando Resort fans and Annual Passholders have claimed insider knowledge that the ride would open in early August, though those dates have since passed.

Fans hoping to see Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) and Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) have noticed Universal Team Members standing outside the attraction in uniform, leading some to believe The Mummy would reopen imminently. But Universal Orlando Resort has yet to announce an official reopening date for the ride.

Due to many swirling rumors and questions, a Universal Orlando Team Member (u/ElementalTurnip) posted a FAQ on Reddit. This Team Member works in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, where Revenge Of The Mummy is located. When asked when the ride would reopen, they wrote, “We don’t know, nobody tells us anything.”

For fans hoping for more information, the Team Member said to keep an eye on Universal Orlando Resort’s social media. They also explained the costumed Team Members outside Revenge Of The Mummy:

After how long it’s been closed, they’re re-training everyone to run the ride properly. They’re on the clock, so they’re in uniform.

Though the Team Member said they hoped The Mummy would return in time for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, they didn’t know. Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure Team Members aren’t told why Revenge Of The Mummy hasn’t opened yet:

We don’t know. Nobody is telling us why. If you guys have any other questions, let me know. But I’m gonna tell you now, the answer is probably “no” or “I don’t know”.

Hopefully, the Mummy’s curse lifts soon for fans of this classic horror attraction at Universal Studios Florida!

More on Revenge Of The Mummy

This unique indoor rollercoaster has delighted and terrified Universal Orlando Resort Guests since 2004. From Universal:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

