Universal Coaster Breaks Down, Riders Stranded at Highest Point

A popular Universal Orlando Resort coaster recently experienced some technical difficulties, leaving riders stranded at the top.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many exciting attractions, including some of the best roller coasters in the world. The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster can be experienced at Universal’s Islands of Adventure while Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit can be ridden at Universal Studios Florida.

While these attractions are always a thrilling experience, riders who boarded Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida on Thursday will have a story to tell.

A train with Guests was spotted stopped for “a few minutes” at the top of the attraction. Travel eventually resumed and the Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the ride.

A train with guests was spotted stopped for a few minutes near top of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit' tonight. Travel resumed travel, and guests have a story to tell. (See next Tweet.) pic.twitter.com/riPm8cLE2P — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 12, 2022

@Bioreconstruct also went on to share that there are daily safety checks with trains being stopped before riders ever have a chance to board the attraction.

There's a daily safety check where trains are stopped multiple times at top of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit' Can sometimes been seen early morning. This Tweet has video of such testing during pandemic closure.https://t.co/aXwYzD4K4Q — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 12, 2022

If you’ve ever ridden Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, you know that perhaps the most intense portion of the ride is at the very beginning when you begin ascending the massive hill at a 90-degree angle. For the ride to stop at the top of this hill certainly must’ve been an experience for riders.

Universal Team Members are expertly-trained to deal with breakdowns and no one was ever in any danger during the ride’s downtime.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

