Universal Orlando Pushes Back Massive Refurbishment Amid Revenge of the Mummy Closure

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort may not be able to ride Revenge of the Mummy just yet, but at least they can experience another popular attraction at the Florida theme park, which was scheduled to close this month temporarily.

Universal Orlando Resort appears to have pushed back the refurbishment of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit while Revenge of the Mummy remains closed. Earlier this month, the attraction was scheduled to close for a short refurbishment from August 21st through the 25th. However, Universal has indefinitely pushed back the date for this temporary closure, updating the Park’s website.

The Park’s official Twitter account (@UniversalORL) responded to two users who asked if the attraction would be operational on August 21 and August 22, respectively, saying that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was operating on both dates. Universal Orlando Resort added in the following tweet that the Park doesn’t have any scheduled maintenance for the attraction at this time but recommended Guests keep an eye on their website for any updates.

Hi Joanna. At this time we don't have any schedule maintenance for this ride, but we recommend keeping an eye on our website for any updates. #AskUniversal https://t.co/8FUxeR9b82 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 21, 2022

As of the publication of this article, the official Universal Orlando Resort website states the only temporary attraction closure is that of Revenge of the Mummy, from January 7, 2022, through “Late Summer 2022” for scheduled maintenance.

The official description of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

While it is exciting to see Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will continue to be available for Guests, it seems that “No Med-Jai, no service” remains the norm at Revenge of the Mummy, another fan-favorite attraction Guests are eager to ride again.

