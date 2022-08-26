Massive New Roller Coaster Delivered to Universal Orlando

A massive roller coaster has been delivered to Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando has previously finished two major construction projects– both at Islands of Adventure– in which they introduced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

In addition, Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing refurbishments around the theme park with Shrek 4-D closing and a rumored Minions-themed attraction set to take over the space. A Minions Cafe is also rumored to take over the space where the Classic Monsters Cafe used to sit in Universal Studios Florida.

However, the biggest construction project happening at Universal currently is over at the Epic Universe.

The theme park will be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens in 2025 and will have a plethora of exciting attractions– headlined by Super Nintendo World– for Guests to enjoy.

Just recently, Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared a photo of the newest attraction to be delivered to the construction site.

Aerial look at roller coaster track and supports staged for a dual high speed roller coaster in Universal’s Epic Universe. Two colors for the two routes.

Aerial look at roller coaster track and supports staged for a dual high speed roller coaster in Universal's Epic Universe. Two colors for the two routes. pic.twitter.com/9PD8Rr7SaA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 19, 2022

The massive coaster is believed to be a dual racing coaster that will go in the central hub of the Epic Universe. It’s said to be “space-themed,” but Universal has yet to confirm any rumors at this point.

More On Epic Universe at Universal Orlando

At this point, Universal has begun construction on several attractions in the theme park, including Super Nintendo World and Classic Monsters Land.

The only land that Universal has confirmed thus far is Super Nintendo World, but there are strong rumors that a How To Train Your Dragon land with a roller coaster will be a part of the theme park, as well as the Classic Monsters Land and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

In addition, construction has begun on two hotels, including one that will be at the back of the theme park when it opens.

What’s your thoughts on this first glimpse of the new roller coaster at Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments!