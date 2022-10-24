Universal Ride Reportedly Regularly Breaking Down After Extensive Closure

Revenge of The Mummy reopened in August after an extensive, months-long refurbishment. Fans were thrilled as the closure lasted much longer than expected!

Unfortunately, some Guests say the ride still isn’t fixed. Reddit user u/SeirraS9 said they visited Halloween Horror Nights – a popular night for the Universal Monsters-inspired ride – and Revenge of the Mummy closed immediately. “I cannot overstate my sadness,” the Guest wrote.

Many commenters expressed similar disappointments and confusion. “I tried getting in line twice on our last visit,” u/VividDreamsOfSpiders said. “First time I got to the bottom of the stairs that lead to the station before they told us it’s broke down for the night then the second time (two hours later) I got my bag in a locker before they shut it down again.”

Others pointed out that ride closures happen at any Theme Park and are usually promptly resolved. On top of that, Revenge of the Mummy isn’t even officially open. The ride is still in technical rehearsals, and Universal Orlando Resort notes that the coaster may operate on a “limited, unscheduled basis.”

More on Revenge of The Mummy

Revenge of The Mummy is a fan-favorite coaster in New York at Universal Studios Florida. From Universal Orlando Resort:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure operations.