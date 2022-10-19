Iconic Universal Studios Ride Rumored to Be Demolished

A fan-favorite ride may soon be destroyed.

Revenge of the Mummy is a fan-favorite attraction that can be found at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Singapore. However, the ride has been having a rough time recently.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood could recently see the popular attraction Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride close its doors. Signs posted by Team Members outside the attraction state that the attraction “is currently closed for refurbishment,” though no dates are stated regarding this refurbishment’s timeline.

The popular dark-coaster shut down this past winter at Universal Studios Orlando for extensive refurbishment as well, which included replacing the old track and updating the technology within the ride. Before shutting down for this refurbishment, Revenge of the Mummy had given more than 100 million rides.

Still, there has been no word on Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Hollywood, that is, until recently. But brace yourselves, it may not be the news you were hoping for.

According to several sources, Revenge of the Mummy is rumored to be completely demolished. Several theories were thrown out about why Universal may be doing this. One theory is that the rumored Donkey Kong coaster from Universal’s Epic Universe could take over the space. Another suggests that Revenge of the Mummy will close just before the new Fast & Furious ride opens at Universal Studios Hollywood.