Universal Leaks Plans For Another ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride

More Fast & Furious coming to Universal Studios? It seems so.

There has been no ride hated more than Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida in Universal Orlando Resort, with countless fans taking to social media to express their displeasure with the attraction. The attraction replaced Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!, but ever since it opened, many have begged Universal Orlando to close the ride and replace it.

The same can be said about Universal Studios Hollywood across the country.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is the big finale of the World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, which takes Guests on a ride through the backlots of Universal Studios and gives them a behind-the-scenes look at the making of many of their favorite movies.

Despite the hate that the particular attraction has seen, it seems that Universal has a new idea for a Fast & Furious attraction that just might right the wrong of the previous ride.

Reporter Alicia Stella recently shared a permit uncovered for what could be a Fast & Furious roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, which would “start at the upper lot and descend to the lower lot” before making its way back up.

PERMIT FOR WHAT COULD BE A FAST AND FURIOUS COASTER AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD JUST DROPPED!! Exactly as rumored, coaster will start at upper lot and descend to the lower lot along hillside, and then back up! Thanks to Sal in Theme Park Stop Discord: https://discord.gg/themeparkstop

PERMIT FOR WHAT COULD BE A FAST AND FURIOUS COASTER AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD JUST DROPPED!! Exactly as rumored, coaster will start at upper lot and descend to the lower lot along hillside, and then back up! Thanks to Sal in Theme Park Stop Discord: https://t.co/jIdfrTNnPv pic.twitter.com/f7xiUjM1Ct — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) October 4, 2022

Shortly after these reports, ScreamScape shared leaked concept art photos, showing the planned look for the attraction.

As you can see in the photo, the planned name of the coaster is “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

The coaster is reportedly planned to be built on the hillside.

At this point, Universal has not confirmed when the attraction will be constructed or what the timeframe looks like for adding a new ride to the Hollywood theme park.

Over in Orlando, Universal is hard at work constructing the Epic Universe. The new theme park is set to open in 2025.

Both theme parks are currently in the midst of hosting Halloween Horror Nights. Halloween Horror Nights is held on select nights throughout September and October, and is known as the “premiere Halloween event of the season.”

What do you think of a Fast & Furious coaster? Let us know in the comments!