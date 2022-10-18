Disney Limits Fan-Favorite Experience, One Cup Per Guest Now

in Walt Disney World

club cool

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

One infamous experience is now operating in a limited capacity.

EPCOT boasts a wide variety of rides, attractions, and experiences. From thrill rides like Test Track and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to the authentic cuisine of World Showcase, Guests will always be able to find something to do here.

Of course, if you are an extremely passionate Walt Disney World fan, you may even think EPCOT features one of the best rides in all of the Resort, that being Living with the Land. To get back on track (or land), however, Guests can also engage in a tasty experience involving Coca-Cola here at EPCOT.

Club Cool as we knew it closed back in 2019 due to the major overhaul of EPCOT. Thankfully, a new and improved version of Club Cool opened in World Celebration at EPCOT last year amid all of the ongoing construction at the Park.

This unique shop gives Guests a chance to taste-test Coca-Cola brand sodas from around the world for free! The most infamous flavor offered at Club Cool is Beverly – an Italian carbonated drink known for its bitter flavor. For decades, Guests have grabbed a cup and dared to try each flavor but recently, Disney made a change to how this location works.

It was revealed in a tweet from @ThatDisneyBoi that Disney is now limiting how many cups each Guest gets when they enter the building:

Club cool is now 1 cup per guest. CM is handing out cups at the entrance

Guests are now given one cup to try all flavors, end even though this may be budgetary, we can’t say we’re totally against this change as it’s less wasteful and better for the environment (and Cast Members) overall.

Do you enjoy visiting Club Cool at EPCOT?

