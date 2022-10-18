Disney Park Completely Sold Out For Upcoming Holiday

One of the four parks is now completely sold out.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, one of the most exciting parts is getting to go to the parks. Everyone has their own favorite when it comes to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but there is one that often feels a little more “magical” than the others.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests have the opportunity to try everything, from classic Disney dark rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight to thrilling roller coasters such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Splash Mountain, there’s something for everyone.

Unfortunately, due to how Walt Disney World is currently operating, Magic Kingdom can be the hardest Park to get a reservation for. While the Parks are definitely crowded, they are still surprisingly operating under a reduced capacity, if you can believe it.

At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

This has unsurprisingly left Magic Kingdom full on an upcoming festive holiday.

When checking the official website for Magic Kingdom reservation ability, the Park is completely full.

We hope that if you were planning on visiting Magic Kingdom during Christmas, you’ve already made your reservations! More on Disney’s Park pass reservation system:

To enter a theme park, you will need a park reservation and valid admission for that park—for each day you’d like to visit. Before You Make a Purchase Please check to see if your desired date and theme park is currently available before purchasing your ticket, Annual Pass or vacation package. Keep your reservation date preference in mind when selecting your ticket, Annual Pass or package. Different types of admission—such as tickets, Annual Passes or packages—may have different reservation date availability. See which hotels qualify as “Select Resort Hotels.” After You Make a Purchase Given the limited availability of park reservations, it is recommended that you make your theme park reservations immediately after purchasing your admission. At this time a park reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

Are you visiting Disney World during the holidays?