Popular Restaurant Finally Returning to EPCOT’s World Showcase at Disney World

We hope you’re hungry because Disney just revealed that a popular restaurant will be reopening very soon!

There are some truly fantastic places to enjoy a meal at Walt Disney World, but none of the Parks compare to EPCOT’s lineup of restaurants.

From authentic Chinese cuisine to an incredibly-large selection of tequila, EPCOT’s World Showcase has it all, or it had it all.

Over the last few years, many things have closed at Walt Disney World, with a reopening date yet to be announced. Fortunately, one special eatery will be returning to EPCOT next month, as revealed by Disney in a new blog post.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall will return to EPCOT on November 4. This dining experience is found at the Norway pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT and gives guests a taste of Norwegian cuisine.

The restaurant has been closed since 2020, so to see it come back is incredibly exciting.

To quote Disney, “There are plenty of plates at this royal feast, whether you’re looking to indulge in your favorites or wanting to try something new. This family-style dining experience includes Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs or the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. If you’re looking for some more classic American-cuisine, they’ve got that too with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Grilled Salmon, and Macaroni & Cheese. And what meal is complete without dessert. The meal serves up both a Rice Cream with strawberry sauce and a Chocolate Roulade with lingonberry cream – yum!”

Aside from the delicious eats and treats, what makes Akershus Royal Banquet Hall so special is it being home to a unique Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. As you indulge in the Norwegian-inspired fare, you can interact, take photos, and create lasting memories with some of your favorite princesses.

Reservations are available now for both Tusker House Restaurant and Kona Cafe and will be opening up for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall starting Oct. 24. You won’t want to miss these on your next visit.

Are you excited?