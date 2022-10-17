Disney World’s Seemingly-Abandoned Railroad Hits Major Milestone

The long-awaited return of a legendary Disney attraction is approaching.

Though there are countless experiences offered at Disney World, the Walt Disney World Railroad is by far one of the most iconic experiences in the entire Resort. Here, Guests get a grand tour of the Magic Kingdom as they chug along past each land in the Magic Kingdom.

Guests used to be able to sit back and relax as it took them around the entire Park. Unfortunately, The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018, meaning we’re quickly approaching the attraction’s four-year anniversary of its closure.

The railroad was closed due to the ongoing construction of Disney World’s highly-anticipated version of the TRON roller coaster, which first opened in Shanghai Disneyland.

We were hoping to get more information during Disney’s D23 expo, but the event came and went with no mention of when we can expect the railroad to return. However, it appears Disney has been making some major progress on the railroad as of late.

In tweets from avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct, you can see that tracks have been placed and completed at TRON:

Steam train track recently placed at Tron near Space Mountain.

Seems like steam train track is complete on the Space Mountain side of Tron. Note the canopy support boots at right

Seems like steam train track is complete on the Space Mountain side of Tron.

While we still don’t have an y solid information regarding when The Walt Disney World Railroad will reopen, we hope that this is a sign that it will be sooner rather than later.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has a long and rich history within the theme park. A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam-powered locomotive that encircled his property.

Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Are you looking forward to the railroad returning at the Magic Kingdom?