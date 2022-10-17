Classic Disney World Attraction Remains Closed, Opening Unsure

Looks like a Br’er Fox, Br’er Bear, and a few other furry friends are causing some kind of commotion downstream.

A trip to Walt Disney World isn’t complete without visiting the Magic Kingdom. From classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean to more thrilling adventures like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain, Guests are in for a wild day.

Of course, don’t forget all of the delicious snacks you can indulge in here as well.

But there’s one very special attraction that quite possibly could be called Disney’s funniest and most entertaining show of all time, that being Country Bear Jamboree.

The beloved entertainment show features animatronic bears who put on a show for Walt Disney World Resort Guests right in the midst of Frontierland. The show is edgy, slightly raunchy, and full of catchy tunes that will make you forget all about the brutal Florida heat.

Unfortunately, this attraction has been closed all morning at the Magic Kingdom, with no word on when or if it will open today at all. The attraction has no wait times available and is not shown on the Magic Kingdom map on the My Disney Experience app.

The official description of Country Bear Jamboree reads: