Popular Disneyland Ride Reaches Insane 7-Hour Wait

These are not the wait times we were looking for.

While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, features dozens of classic rides and attractions, one of the more recent additions has left fans waiting for hours on end. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an ambitious and breathtaking land that places Guests directly in their very own Star Wars adventure.

Here Guests can enjoy various snacks and beverages from the Star Wars universe as well as interact with their favorite characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren.

However, most Guests visit this land, which is located on the fictional planet of Batuu, for the rides.

One of the two rides located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Melinium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. This is an interactive and immersive simulator ride that blends video game technology with a classic simulation-type experience.

Of course, the other attraction is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This ride is perhaps Disney’s most ambitious and high-tech attraction yet, featuring multiple ride systems and amazing animatronics, at least when things go to plan

Due to the high-tech nature of this attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has multiple breakdowns and closures fairly often, resulting in Guests becoming frustrated after waiting so long for the ride. Recently, the ride encountered several issues, leaving Guests with an impossible wait time.

While multiple-hour waits are fairly normal for this ride, what happened the other day at the Park was shocking to say the least. The attraction hit a staggering 420-minute-long wait, as shown on the app leaving Guests questioning if the Disneyland app itself was glitching.

Multiple reports of the ride breaking down throughout the day surfaced, indicating that several issues compounded together to form this intense wait time.

Hopefully, this does not become the new normal for this amazing experience.

More on Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

